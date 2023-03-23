EBL holds School Banking Conference in Ctg Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) organized School Banking Conference at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram city on Tuesday, says a press release.





The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and developing their savings mentality. Around 400 students from 53 schools of the district attended the conference.





A.B.M Zahurul Huda, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL presided over the session.





Besides officials of the participating banks the programme was attended by, Debashis Roy, Joint Director of FID, Bangladesh Bank; N. M. Nasiruddin, Deputy Police Commissioner, Chattogram; Milton Biswas, Senior Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate; Santosh Kumar Chakma, Officer-in-Charge, Khulshi Police Station; EBL Head of Brand Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md. Bin Mazid Khan, , Branch Area Head- Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Head of Corporate Business-Chattogram Ashrafuz Zaman, among others.