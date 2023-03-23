H&M contributes books, mannequins to BGMEA, BUFT

H&M Group, a globally renowned multinational retail-clothing company, has contributed books and dressmaker mannequins to the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CIEOSH) and BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to support the education and skill development of the next generation of RMG professionals in Bangladesh.





The books and mannequins will be important tools for the students of BUFT as well as trainees of CIEOSH, as they gather knowledge and learn the necessary skills and techniques needed to create high-quality garments.





Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager of H&M Group, presented the books and mannequins to Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in the capital on Tuesday.





The ceremony was also attended by Miran Ali, Vice President of BGMEA, said a press release.





"Education is key to further increasing diversification and enabling a sustainable transition for the RMG sector. From H&M Group we believe in the strength of cooperation and collaboration with our industry partners, and we are glad that we could make this contribution to BUFT and its students," said Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager, H&M Group.





"Bangladesh's RMG industry is pursuing a vision of sustainable growth where our key focus is on transition from volume to value and quantity to quality.





In alignment with our vision, the key priorities for the industry are innovation, technological upgradation, environmental sustainability, productivity and efficiency enhancement and skill development," said Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA.