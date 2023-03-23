Shimanto Bank inks deal with Rupayan City

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed an MoU with Rupayan City at the Bank's head office recently.





Under the MoU, the customers of Rupayan City will get attractive interest rate and loan processing fee when they avail Shimanto Bank's Home Loan to purchase the residential and commercial spaces, says a press release.





Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Head of Operations and CRO, Shimanto Bank and M Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Rupayan City signed the MoUon behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank.







Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.