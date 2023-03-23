Agrani Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Bank and Agrani Bank under the Green Transformation Fund (GTF) to take part in refinancing fund of Taka 5 (five) thousand crore with the aims of continuing investment facilities in the country's export and production-oriented industrial sector.







A copy of the agreement signed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has been handed over to Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir of Agrani Bank at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank's head office Jahangir Alam conference hall recently.





In this occasion Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Executive Director Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liaquat Ali, General Manager of Agrani Bank Rubana Pervin were also present atthis time.