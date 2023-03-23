Video
'Balanced use of feriliser to save Tk 20,000cr annually'

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Noted local and international agricultural scientists have encouraged growers of the country to use balanced fertilizer to increase crop output by 8-14 percent that will save over Taka 20,000 crore yearly.

The recommendations came at the time when the government was continuously providing Taka 8,000 crore subsidies annually for fertilizer import in the past while the amount of subsidy now stands at Taka 30,000 crore amid commodity price inflation witnessed in the international market.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) organized the discussion on 'fertilizer policy dialogue' at its auditorium on Tuesday.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter spoke at the function as chief guest.

"The use of balanced fertilizer in line with the recommendations made by the BARC would enhance rice production up to 75 lakh tonnes a year and it will generally make a monetary profit of Taka 20,504 crore annually", according to the key note paper presented by Professor Dr Richard W Bell, Murdoch University of Australia.

Growers must be conscious on using balanced fertilizer instead of over use of 'urea' as the application of balanced fertilizer would raise crop output significantly and also to save money, the agro-scientist elaborated.

To curb frequent use of urea fertilizer, the agriculture secretary said "the government has decided to raise import of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), adding "Raising of DAP import will reduce wastage of urea and also to reduce the fertilizer import cost."

"If the farmers raise one kg of DAP would save 400grams urea and no need of using triple super phosphate (TSP),Wahida Akhter said adding that in absence of spreading this particular message at the grassroots cost an huge loss of several thousands crore of public exchequer annually."

So, the growers should to be motivated with using balanced fertilizer in crop cultivation by using regional fertilizer recommendation based on soil test, she told the function.

To this end, Mrs Akhter said the government is implementing a project titled "Nutrient Management for Diversified Cropping in Bangladesh" on research and management of limited balanced fertilizer using.

Chaired by BARC Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, the discussion also was attended, among others, by Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

 Professor Dr Lutful Hasan, Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF)'s Executive Director Dr Jibon Krishna Biswas, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Badal Chandra Biswas, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Chairman M Abdullah Sajjad, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture M Ruhul Amin Talukder and eminent media personality Shaikh Siraj.
BARC Director Dr M Bakhtiar Hossain also gave the welcome address.    �BSS


