Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:26 AM
Home Business

Gold market turns volatile globally at start of 2023

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

2022 was a tough year for gold, but in the last three months of 2022 the situation changed radically: net short position in gold was on the low side; banks began to buy gold into foreign exchange reserves; the U.S. economy began to signal a slowdown in inflation, which in turn contributed to a softening of the Fed's rhetoric.

As a result, gold gained bullish momentum and added 13% by the end of the year, Media OutReach Newswire said in a dispatch from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Media OutReach Newswire has established its reputation as a premier press release distribution company and newswire agency in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific.

For now, the gold market looks like a picture of a perfect storm in front of us-with a strong bullish rally and a moderate bearish correction. But to be more confident, gold investors need to dive into the specifics and study the fundamentals, such as supply and demand dynamics, significant political and economic factors.

The OctaFX experts examined supply and demand data, as well as the weight of other factors that have an impact on the gold price.

At the end of 2022, demand for gold jumped 18% to 4,741 tonnes. The key driver of this growth was enormous purchases by central banks. In 2022, central bank demand was 1,136 tonnes (152% y/y), which is a record.

The reason for the increased demand on the part of the central banks is in the geopolitics and significantly correlates with the events in Eastern Europe. During the conflict, information about the freezing of U.S. Treasuries purchased by Russia appeared in the information field.

This fact is a precedent showing that the traditional system of foreign exchange reserves does not work. It is therefore quite logical that the central banks of the world have revised the risks: they reduced the share of U.S. Treasuries and dollar cash in favour of physical gold.

Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at OctaFX, believes that 'due to continued geopolitical tensions and a virtually non-operational foreign exchange reserve system, central bank purchases will remain high throughout 2023 at 1,000-1,200 tonnes'.

Growth in demand from the central banks is confirmed by increased investment demand, which rose to 1,107 tonnes in 2022 (+10% YoY) mainly due to higher interest in physical gold. At the same time, withdrawals from gold funds continued in 2022, but were more moderate relative
to 2021.


