Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:26 AM
Home Business

SIA to operate Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner daily from Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) daily services between Dhaka and Singapore will be operated using SIA's Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, making the Airline the largest operator of the 787-10s in Bangladesh.

SIA's Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner fleet feature the Airlines' regional cabin products configured with 337 seats in two classes: 36 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, and 301 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 configuration, says a press release.

This presents an overall increase of 34 seats, or 11% additional capacity, per flight compared to current services.

 "The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is designed to offer a more comfortable cabin experience for our customers travelling on short- and medium-haul flights.

 The deployment of the 787-10s on flights between Dhaka and Singapore will enable Singapore Airlines to serve more customers on each flight to support the growing demand for travel to and from Bangladesh," the press release quoted SIA General Manager Bangladesh  Timothy Ouyang as saying.

Constructed using lightweight composite materials, the 68-metre 787-10 is the longest variant of Boeing's Dreamliner range of aircraft. With exceptional operating efficiency and advanced technology, the 787-10s are designed to offer a more tranquil cabin experience.

Customers can look forward to customisable lighting preferences with large electronically dimmable windows, cleaner air, and a quieter and smoother ride.

Business Class customers can continue to enjoy the comfort of seats that recline into fully-flat beds with direct aisle access.

Business Class customers as well as PPS Club members and supplementary card holders enjoy complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi throughout the flight, while KrisFlyer members enjoy free two-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Economy Class.


