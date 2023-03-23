Marrakesh Treaty for economic dev of blind people

Terming Marrakesh Treaty as significant for improving the economic condition of people with visual impairment, rights activists at an event stressed on taking necessary steps for implementing the Treaty in Bangladesh.





If the Treaty is implemented, it would ensure the equal participation of all, including the differently-able people, in socio-cultural fields, resulting in improvement of their economic condition.





It would also help us to realize the Sustainable Development Goal-4, which calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, they observed.



On June 27, 2013 member countries of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at a conference at Morocco city Marrakesh finalized the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate the reading of books for people with visual and print impairments.







It stipulated for publishing books which can easily be accessible and useable to people with visual and print impairments.





While addressing an orientation meeting on 'Marrakesh Treaty Accession and Way Forward with journalists, publishers and writers' at Agargaon in the capital, the speakers sought the supports of journalists, writers and publishers for proper implementation of the Treaty.





Visually Impaired People's Society (VIPS), supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), organized the event at Liberation War Museum on Tuesday.







Eminent educationist Dr. Muhammad Jafar Iqbal attended as the chief guest, while Daud Miah, Registrar of Copyrights, Bangladesh Copyright Office, as special guest.





Moderated by Jahangir Alam, General Secretary of VIPS, Bhaskar Bhattcharya, National consultant, Accessibility at a2i programme, ICT Division, Jafor Raja Chowdhury, former Registrar, Copyrights, Bangladesh Copyright division, Nazrana Yeasmin Hira, programme coordinator of MJF, Supreme Court lawyer Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, Adviser of VIPS, also spoke.







The event was told that every year, lakhs of books are published in the world. Of them, only 1-7% books are suitable for reading of 285 million people with visual and print impairments. About 90% of these disabled people have limited source of income and they mainly live in the developing countries.







Stressing on the importance of the Treaty, Dr, Jafar Iqbal called on all concerned to come forward in this regard.







Jahangir Alam said, the Treaty mentioned about such a copyright system, which would pave the way for making the printed books into an accessible system for visually and print impaired people.







As per the Treaty, it is necessary to bring change in Bangladesh's copyright law so that our copyright does not create any problem regarding making accessible books suitable for visually impaired people.







Bangladesh on Sept 26, 2022 ratified the Treaty. By ratifying the treaty, Bangladesh became the 116th nation in the world to sign the agreement to improve the access to books and reading for the country's people with disabilities.