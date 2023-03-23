Transport sector, electronics makers demand tax cut

Electronics and digital device manufacturers on Tuesday demanded that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) extend the existing tax exemption facilities for more years as most of the tax exemption facilities will expire on June 30.





At a separate meeting, transport sector businesses proposed that the NBR reduce the existing value-added tax (VAT) rate and import duties on motor vehicles parts, tyres and tubes in the national budget for the forthcoming financial year 2023-24.





The Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity (BSPMS), the Bangladesh Motor Parts and Tyre Tube Merchant's Association (BMPTTMA), the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), the Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) and the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) presented their respective budget proposals at a pre-budget discussion with the NBR at its office at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital Dhaka on the day.





The Bangladesh Toy Merchants, Manufacturers and Imports Association (BTMMIA), the Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Service (BASIS), the Bangladesh Manufacturer's Association of Transformers and Switchgears (BMATS), the Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh (IPAB), the Mobile Phone Industry Owners' Association of Bangladesh (MPIOAB), the Bangladesh Refrigerators Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BRMEA), the Bangladesh Electrical, Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BEEHAMEA), placed their respective budget proposals at a separate meeting at the same venue on the day.





The BSPMS proposed that the NBR reduce the presumption income tax rate on earnings of bus transport owners. It proposed reducing radial tyre and motor parts import duties. It also demanded cutting the public bus registration fees which increased by about 58.15 per cent on December 28, 2022.





The BMPTTMA proposed protecting the illegal import of motor parts to ensure a level-playing field for the businesses, alleging that businesses in the bordering areas import motor parts in illegal ways without paying any import duties.





It also proposed withdrawing the regulatory duty on import of motor parts and increasing the individual income tax limit to Tk 5 lakh from the existing Tk 3 lakh. The BICDA proposed cutting corporate tax rate on private inland container depot businesses from the existing 35 per cent rate.





It demanded reducing source tax rate to 2 per cent from the existing 6 and 8 per cent on services and also offering import duty reduction facility on import of machinery, parts and prefabricated stills structures.





The BAAMA proposed reducing import duties on import of electric vehicles parts and offering cash incentive facility on manufacturing of electric vehicles.





The AOAB proposed withdrawing advance income tax on helicopter and airplane engines. It also proposed reducing the VAT rate on passengers' ticket price and withdrawing the supplementary duty on chartered aviation service.





The BTMMIA proposed withdrawing duty on import of printed stickers and other raw materials and also introducing a number of HS codes for the development of the sector.





The BCS proposed withdrawing the existing 15 per VAT and duty on import of laptops, printers, industrial robotic intelligence and other computer-related hardwires.





BASIS sought an extension of the existing tax exemption facility for more years to ensure the growth of the information technology service sector. It demanded withdrawal of the VAT on services provided by the local software companies and availing cash incentive facility for the local freelancers.





The BMATS, the MPIOAB, the BRMEA and the BEEHAMEA proposed extending the existing tax exemption policy support for the sectors as the expiry date of the facility is on June 30.





NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting with the transport businesses and NBR customs policy member Md Masud Sadiq presided over the meeting with the electronics and digital devices manufacturing businesses.