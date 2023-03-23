Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Transport sector, electronics makers demand tax cut

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Electronics and digital device manufacturers on Tuesday demanded that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) extend the existing tax exemption facilities for more years as most of the tax exemption facilities will expire on June 30.

At a separate meeting, transport sector businesses proposed that the NBR reduce the existing value-added tax (VAT) rate and import duties on motor vehicles parts, tyres and tubes in the national budget for the forthcoming financial year 2023-24.

The Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity (BSPMS), the Bangladesh Motor Parts and Tyre Tube Merchant's Association (BMPTTMA), the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), the Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) and the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) presented their respective budget proposals at a pre-budget discussion with the NBR at its office at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital Dhaka on the day.

The Bangladesh Toy Merchants, Manufacturers and Imports Association (BTMMIA), the Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Service (BASIS), the Bangladesh Manufacturer's Association of Transformers and Switchgears (BMATS), the Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh (IPAB), the Mobile Phone Industry Owners' Association of Bangladesh (MPIOAB), the Bangladesh Refrigerators Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BRMEA),  the Bangladesh Electrical, Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BEEHAMEA), placed their respective budget proposals at a separate meeting at the same venue on the day.

The BSPMS proposed that the NBR reduce the presumption income tax rate on earnings of bus transport owners. It proposed reducing radial tyre and motor parts import duties. It also demanded cutting the public bus registration fees which increased by about 58.15 per cent on December 28, 2022.

The BMPTTMA proposed protecting the illegal import of motor parts to ensure a level-playing field for the businesses, alleging that businesses in the bordering areas import motor parts in illegal ways without paying any import duties.

It also proposed withdrawing the regulatory duty on import of motor parts and increasing the individual income tax limit to Tk 5 lakh from the existing Tk 3 lakh. The BICDA proposed cutting corporate tax rate on private inland container depot businesses from the existing 35 per cent rate.

It demanded reducing source tax rate to 2 per cent from the existing 6 and 8 per cent on services and also offering import duty reduction facility on import of machinery, parts and prefabricated stills structures.

The BAAMA proposed reducing import duties on import of electric vehicles parts and offering cash incentive facility on manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The AOAB proposed withdrawing advance income tax on helicopter and airplane engines. It also proposed reducing the VAT rate on passengers' ticket price and withdrawing the supplementary duty on chartered aviation service.

The BTMMIA proposed withdrawing duty on import of printed stickers and other raw materials and also introducing a number of HS codes for the development of the sector.

The BCS proposed withdrawing the existing 15 per VAT and duty on import of laptops, printers, industrial robotic intelligence and other computer-related hardwires.

BASIS sought an extension of the existing tax exemption facility for more years to ensure the growth of the information technology service sector. It demanded withdrawal of the VAT on services provided by the local software companies and availing cash incentive facility for the local freelancers.

The BMATS, the MPIOAB, the BRMEA and the BEEHAMEA proposed extending the existing tax exemption policy support for the sectors as the expiry date of the facility is on June 30.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting with the transport businesses and NBR customs policy member Md Masud Sadiq presided over the meeting with the electronics and digital devices manufacturing businesses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $230m loan for BD flood rehabilitation
Stocks fall on profit taking
17 banks at severe liquidity crunch after violating lending limits
FBCCI, BCC hold talks to boost BD-India B2B ties
Newly elected BCCCI EC takes over charges
BD global role model for women empowerment: Finnish envoy
No liquidity crisis in banks: ABB Vice Chairman
CCCI starts selling Ramadan commodities on reduced prices


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft