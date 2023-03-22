Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27



The religious affairs ministry on Wednesday announced on Wednesday that the cost of each of the two packages has been reduced by Tk 11,725.





In a circular, the ministry also announced that the deadline for hajj registration has been extended for the fifth time till March 27.





The Saudi government has reduced the cost of service for different countries by 413 Saudi Riyal (Tk 11,725), and so that the government has been able to reduce the cost, according to the circular.





The government has fixed Tk 6,71,290 as the cost for each pilgrim to perform Hajj under the government packages this year, reducing it by Tk 11,725 from Tk 6,83,015.













A pilgrim under private agencies has to pay a minimum of Tk 6,60,893 for performing Hajj, which was previously Tk 6,72,618.