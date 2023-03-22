

25 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch arrested 25 people in separate drives in Rajshahi city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of police (Media) confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrested, 11 had warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining 11 were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

RHF/SR

