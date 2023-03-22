Child killed in Naogaon road accident

A child was killed in a road accident at Atrai upazila in Naogaon district on Wednesday afternoon.



The dead was Fatema Khatun, 6, daughter of Ujjal Hossain, a resident of Jatamrul Uttarpara village of the upazila. She was a class I student at a local primary school



It was learnt that a three wheeler hit the girl while she was returning home from school. She died on the spot.



Atrai Police Station officer-in-charge Tarekur Rahman confirmed the matter.





