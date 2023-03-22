Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland







Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland excluding all-rounder Afif Hossain and wicket keeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan.







BCB included two uncapped players--leg spinner Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik--in the squad. For the first time, they got the opportunity to play in the international level.





Bangladesh team for Ireland T20Is:



Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.





TF

