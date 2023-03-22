Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 7:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 3:11 PM  Count : 264
Observer Online Report

Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland

Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland excluding all-rounder Afif Hossain and wicket keeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan.

BCB included two uncapped players--leg spinner Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik--in the squad. For the first time, they got the opportunity to play in the international level.

Bangladesh team for Ireland T20Is:
 
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Messi 'madness' in Argentina as world champions play first match
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Bangladesh emerge hat-trick champions of Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi
Mbappe named new France captain
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Bangladesh vs Ireland: Match called off due to heavy rain
Mushfiqur Rahim's ton guides Bangladesh to 349/6 against Ireland


Latest News
US envoy discusses 'free, fair polls' in Bangladesh with AL leaders
Three shops filed in Rajshahi
FM calls to resolve Rohingya crisis in true spirit of burden sharing
Finland keen to assist Bangladesh on digital connectivity, 5G
Car driver's body recovered from Ashulia
Zero Covid-19 death, positivity rate .27
Five hospitalized with dengue in the country
Oxygen plant director gets bail in case over Sitakunda blast
Motorcyclist killed in Khagrachari road accident
Truck-CNG collision leaves one dead in Bogura
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft