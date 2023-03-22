

506 families get houses in Gurudaspur

A total of 506 landless and homeless families were provided new houses as the gift of Mujib Year at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Wednesday.



The land deeds and houses were handed over among the families at the upazila parishad auditorium around 10 am organized by the upazila administration.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the distribution programme from Ganabhaban as the chief guest and inaugurated the program in the morning.



At that time, seven districts and 159 upazilas in the country were declared landless and homeless free by Prime Minister.



Natore District Awami League president Natore-4 seat MP Professor Abdul Quddus spoke at the programme at the auditorium with Gurdaspur upazila nirbahi officer Shrabani Roy in the chair.



Among others, Gurdaspur Upazila Parishad chairman Anwar Hossain, vice chairman Alal Sheikh, woman vice chairman Rokhsana Akter, upazila assistant commissioner (Land) Mehdi Hasan Shakeel, OC Abdul Matin, agriculture officer Harunor Rashid, project implementation officer Abdul Hannan were present at that time.

