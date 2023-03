Woman found dead in Shitalakshya Police recovered the body of a woman from Shitalakshya river in Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj city on Tuesday.



The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.



According to police, local people spotted the body of the woman floating in the river in Siddhirganj cremation area around 10:30 am and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.



Siddhirganj Police Station officer-in-charge confirmed the matter.

SR