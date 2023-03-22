

Iftar items distributed in Munshiganj

Iftar items and and cash were distributed among more than 600 helpless families at Sreenagar Upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday morning.



On the occasion of the holy Ramadan, these iftar items were distributed at Purba Atpara Dhali Bari under Atpara union in the morning under the initiative of Famous General Hospital.



Dhaka City South Awami League organizing secretary Golam Sarwar Kabir inaugurated the distribution program in the morning.



Famous General Hospital managing director Yunus Sheikh presided over the programme where Atpara UP chairman Fazlur Rahman, Union Awami League general secretary Zakir Hossain were present at that time, among others, conducted by Aminul Islam Amin.

AIL/SR

