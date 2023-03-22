Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:37 PM  Count : 273
Observer Online Report

Around 53 shops were gutted in a fire at Bolibazar area in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila on Wednesday morning (March 22).

Locals said the fire originated in a tea-shop in the market around 6am and soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

According to Fire Service, getting information, three units rushed to the spot and took the blaze under their control with the help of locals at about 8:30am after frantic efforts.

The officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence said the extent of the damage could not be known yet.

TF


