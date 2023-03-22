

Rains likely in parts of country in 24 hours

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers in parts of the country in 24 hours, starting from 9 am today.



“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said the Met office bulletin, UNB reports.



Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.



The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Panchagarh district while the highest temperature was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar district.



The weather office recorded the highest 82 mm rainfall in Feni.

