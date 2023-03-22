Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 7:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Rains likely in parts of country in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:23 PM  Count : 235
Observer Online Desk

Rains likely in parts of country in 24 hours

Rains likely in parts of country in 24 hours


The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers in parts of the country in 24 hours, starting from 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said the Met office bulletin, UNB reports.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Panchagarh district while the highest temperature was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar district.

The weather office recorded the highest 82 mm rainfall in Feni.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US envoy discusses 'free, fair polls' in Bangladesh with AL leaders
FM calls to resolve Rohingya crisis in true spirit of burden sharing
Finland keen to assist Bangladesh on digital connectivity, 5G
Car driver's body recovered from Ashulia
Oxygen plant director gets bail in case over Sitakunda blast
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
UNICEF launching 1st large-scale fundraising campaign in Bangladesh this Ramadan
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit


Latest News
US envoy discusses 'free, fair polls' in Bangladesh with AL leaders
Three shops filed in Rajshahi
FM calls to resolve Rohingya crisis in true spirit of burden sharing
Finland keen to assist Bangladesh on digital connectivity, 5G
Car driver's body recovered from Ashulia
Zero Covid-19 death, positivity rate .27
Five hospitalized with dengue in the country
Oxygen plant director gets bail in case over Sitakunda blast
Motorcyclist killed in Khagrachari road accident
Truck-CNG collision leaves one dead in Bogura
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft