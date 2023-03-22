Video
Home Countryside

Youth shot dead in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:02 PM  Count : 234
Observer Correspondent

A young man was shot to death by miscreants at Sadar upazila in Natore district early Wednesday.

The deceased was Farhad Khandaker, 32, a resident of Hazratpur area under the upazila.

According to police, a group of miscreants swooped on Farhad when he was returning home around 1 am and opened fire on him. Farhad died on the spot.

After finding no trace of Farhad till 1 am, his wife Lutfunnahar went out to look for him and found his blood-stained body at Hazratpur Government Primary School premises.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed in and informed the police.

Natore Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam confirmed the matter.

SR


