39,365 more homeless families get houses







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed over 39,365 more semi-permanent houses under Ashrayan-2 project to landless and homeless families as part of the government's target of ensuring housing for the landless and homeless people.





The Premier joined the distribution programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital on Wednesday.





This is the fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project while 63,999 houses were distributed in first phase, 53,330 in second phase and 59,133 in third phase.







With the distribution of 39,365 more houses, the total number stands at 2,15,827 under the Ashrayan-2 Project.





Under the project, the landless and homeless people got tin-shed semi-pucca houses on two decimals of land. Each house is brick-walled, roofed with colourful tin-shed. Floors are made of concrete, while there are two bedrooms with a tin canopy, a kitchen, a toilet and an open front porch.





The prime minister also declared seven districts and 159 upazilas as homeless and landless free areas, raising the total number of homeless-landless free districts to nine and upazilas to 211.



Earlier, she declared Panchagarh and Magura as homeless-landless free districts.







TF

