

Dhaka's air 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning (March 22, 2023).



With an air quality index (AQI) score of 104 at 10 am, Dhaka ranked 24 on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.



China's Beijing, India’s Delhi, and Vietnam's Hanoi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 234, 183, and 168, respectively, UNB reports.



When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy, 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.



In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.



Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.



Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

SR

