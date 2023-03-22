Gas supply to remain off in parts of Dhaka from 2pm-10pm







Gas supply will remain suspended for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka areas from 2 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday (March 22) due to emergency work of pipelines.





The areas include Minto Road, Eskaton, Pirbagh, Habibullah Road, Karwan Bazar, Old Elephant Road and areas adjacent to PG Hospital, Paribagh BPDB quarters, Birdem Hospital, Dhaka Club, Holy Family Hospital, Dhaka University and Buet, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said.



Regretting for the temporary inconveniences, Titas Gas authorities said the consumers in adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.





Meanwhile, Titas also said that gas supply will remain off on both sides of the Saoghat- Araihazar road in Narayanganj from 8am-5pm for emergency pipe tie-in work today.