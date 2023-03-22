Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 7:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Don't miss

Joking Biden teases 2024 run at arts awards ceremony

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 10:09 AM  Count : 172
Observer Online Desk

Joking Biden teases 2024 run at arts awards ceremony

Joking Biden teases 2024 run at arts awards ceremony


Joe Biden used an arts awards ceremony Tuesday -- where one honoree was an actress who famously played a fictional president -- to drop perhaps his heaviest hint yet that he's seeking a second White House term in 2024.

Presenting a National Humanities Medal to "Underground Railroad" author Colson Whitehead, Biden noted that the writer also had the rare distinction of winning two Pulitzer prizes in a row, AFP reports.

The Democrat then sparked laughter in the packed White House hall by adding: "I'm kinda looking for back-to-back myself."

Biden has previously made clear, without formally announcing, that he intends to run for a second term in 2024 when he'll be just under 82 years old on election day.

He dropped another hint when awarding the National Medal of Arts to rock legend Bruce Springsteen, riffing on one of his most famous hit songs by saying: "Bruce, some people are just born to run."

Some of the loudest cheers of the day came when Biden awarded the arts medal -- the highest American honor for artists -- to actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for portraying vice president and later president Selina Meyer in "Veep."

Her character bumbles through the TV series as a frustrated, ignored vice president who finally gets the main job, throwing the White House into ever more hilarious crises.

Opening the ceremony, Biden welcomed her as "former president Selina Meyer."

Among those also given the arts awards were fashion designer Vera Wang and veteran blues, gospel and pop singer Gladys Knight.

Writers Walter Isaacson and Ann Patchett were among those who, like Whitehead, were awarded the National Humanities Medal.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Joking Biden teases 2024 run at arts awards ceremony
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry again at 92
No telling how much more snow coming for Sierra Nevada
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Oldest pearl town found in UAE
New Zealand lawmakers banned from TikTok amid data use fears
Bangladeshi artists participate at 9th World Art Dubai 2023
NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death


Latest News
US envoy discusses 'free, fair polls' in Bangladesh with AL leaders
Three shops filed in Rajshahi
FM calls to resolve Rohingya crisis in true spirit of burden sharing
Finland keen to assist Bangladesh on digital connectivity, 5G
Car driver's body recovered from Ashulia
Zero Covid-19 death, positivity rate .27
Five hospitalized with dengue in the country
Oxygen plant director gets bail in case over Sitakunda blast
Motorcyclist killed in Khagrachari road accident
Truck-CNG collision leaves one dead in Bogura
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft