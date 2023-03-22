Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 7:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Strong quake in Afghanistan kills at least 11, nine of them in Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 9:39 AM  Count : 283
Observer Online Desk

Strong quake in Afghanistan kills at least 11, nine of them in Pakistan

Strong quake in Afghanistan kills at least 11, nine of them in Pakistan



At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck in neighbouring Afghanistan late on Tuesday, a Pakistani government official said.

At least two people were killed in Afghanistan, a disaster agency official there said.

The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 km wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains, in the sparsely populated northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Jurm village, at the considerable depth of 187 km (116 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
People leaving a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 21.

People leaving a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 21.

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the Afghan border, nine people were killed and 44 injured, senior provincial official Abdul Basit told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that at least 19 houses were damaged.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's disaster mitigation ministry, said late on Tuesday that two people had been killed in the eastern province of Laghman.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people last year.

In 2005, at least 73,000 people were killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck northern Pakistan.

TF

Related Topics

Pakistan   Afghanistan  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong quake in Afghanistan kills at least 11, nine of them in Pakistan
EU warns Spain over expanding irrigation near prized wetland
People flee homes as strong quake hits Afghanistan, Pakistan, parts of India
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine


Latest News
US envoy discusses 'free, fair polls' in Bangladesh with AL leaders
Three shops filed in Rajshahi
FM calls to resolve Rohingya crisis in true spirit of burden sharing
Finland keen to assist Bangladesh on digital connectivity, 5G
Car driver's body recovered from Ashulia
Zero Covid-19 death, positivity rate .27
Five hospitalized with dengue in the country
Oxygen plant director gets bail in case over Sitakunda blast
Motorcyclist killed in Khagrachari road accident
Truck-CNG collision leaves one dead in Bogura
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft