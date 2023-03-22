BNP expels its VP Shawkat Mahmud



BNP Vice-President Shawkat Mahmud was expelled from all posts in the party, including primary membership, for his involvement in activities that violated party discipline.BNP press release signed by Assistant Office Secretary, Taiful Islam said it on Tuesday, Shawkat Mahmud was expelledprimary membership, for violating party discipline.Shawkat Mahmud termed his expulsion as unfortunate to the media.On March 16, the Jatiya Insaf Kayem Committee (National Committee for Restoration of Civil Rights) held a programme at a city hotel and demanded the formation of an interim national government.Poet and writer Farhad Mazhar is the Convener and Shaukat Mahmood is Member Secretary of the organization.Earlier in April 2022, the BNP issued a show-cause notice to Shaukat Mahmood after he had convened a rally under the banner, Society of Professionals and called for the fall of the government.Apart from this, two massive gatherings were held in Dhaka in December of 2019 and 2020, led bv Shawkat Mahmud, under the banners of Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal and Peshajibi Parishad (professional bodies), which prompted BNP to issue a legal notice to him. all posts, including