Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:54 AM
Home Front Page

Ashrayan-2 Project

PM to handover 39,365 houses to landless in 3 districts today

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Hedayet Ullah Khan from Gowainghat, Sylhet

The last year's severely affected flash flood victims of Sylhet are going to get new homes under the Ashrayan-2 project as part of total 39,365 such houses to be formally handed over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina across the country today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister will virtually hand over 100 two-room semi pucca houses at Naogaon Ashrayan Project of Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district to landless and homeless people under the 4th phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.

The Prime Minister will declare seven districts and 159 upazilas homeless and landless free on Wednesday by being connected  virtually to three venues--Gowainghat of Sylhet, Shreepur of Gazipur and Banaripara of Barishal.

Since the beneficiaries of the houses have already been allotted their homes, many of them were seen decorating their newly acquired homes.

A joyous environment has been prevailing among the beneficiaries od the Ashrayan Project.

Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi  Officer (UNO) Tahmilur Rahman said a total of 170, including 100 houses at Noagaon Ashrayan Project, will be handed over on Wednesday in the upazila.

Since Sylhet is one of the most flood prone regions, Gowainghat upazila is the prime entrance of the flood water.
UNO Tahmilur said, "This site has been developed considering other facilities for its beneficiaries. After ensuring electricity, water supply is being ensured through 10 overhead water tanks, one for each 10 families."

He said, "A one-kilometre canal and a pond have been dug surrounding the project area that is ensuring water supply for its beneficiaries along with irrigation facilities."

"The ashrayan projects of the upazila have been built thinking the protection from flash flood in this area," he added.

The UNO also said, "Before, 895 landless and homeless families were rehabilitated at the upazila. And more 124 houses are now under construction."

The total number of distributed houses will stand at 215,827 under Ashrayan-2 Project with handing over new 39,365 more houses among homeless and landless people across the country on Wednesday.


