Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:54 AM
Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: Shahriar Alam

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the 2018 murder of a policeman, has not been arrested in Dubai yet, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

Dhaka has been in touch with the United Arab Emirates and the matter is developing, he said on Tuesday, a day after Interpol accepted Bangladesh's request to issue a red notice on Arav.

Shahriar believes it is not possible for a Bangladeshi fugitive to live freely in a friendly country unless he has been granted political asylum.

"If he identifies himself, there is no longer any scope for him to be free. So, what I can say is that he won't be able to stay there."

Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.

The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan. He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.

Recently, media reports citing unnamed sources have indicated that Arav had been arrested in Dubai.

Addressing the reports, Mohammed Abu Zafar, the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi, said police in Dubai are keeping an eye on Arav. "We also heard rumours [about Arav's arrest] but those are unconfirmed. But he is certainly being kept under surveillance by Dubai police."

On Arav reportedly holding a fake Indian passport, the ambassador said the authorities in the UAE will discuss the matter with India.

To a question about Interpol's red notice, he said, there are many names of each person. As Rabiul was already wanted in Bangladesh. The police of this country will take action according to the other names which have been sent along with it.    bdnews24.com

As the current head of Interpol had previously served as Abu Dhabi's inspector general, Zafar says the matter will be treated with the necessary urgency.bdnews24.com


