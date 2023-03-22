Court grants City Bank chair bail in fraud cases

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser in three fraud cases filed by his wife Tabassum Kaiser in December last year.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after hearing on bail prayers, said his lawyer Adv Aminul Ahsan Masum.



The same court on Thursday sent Aziz to jail in the cases.



Earlier in December last year, Tabassum Kaiser, wife of Aziz Al Kaiser and also one of directors of Partex Star Particle Mills Ltd, filed three separate fraud cases against Aziz with a Dhaka court.



According to the case statements, it was alleged that Aziz Al Kaiser and board of directors held a board meeting without the presence of Tabassum Kaiser.The accused forged her signature and transferred all her shares of Partex Group in his name.



