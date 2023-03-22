Video
Home Front Page

Call To Action Against Corruption Summit

Promoting ethical business practices will encourage US investment: Haas

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador Peter Haas said on Tuesday that Bangladesh should think about ways to empower institutions to tackle corruption and promote transparency and accountability in governance and business.

 "If Bangladesh can assure citizens and investors that corruption is less prevalent here than in other markets, it will attract more investment and help the country continue on the path of economic growth," he said while addressing an event, titled "Call to Action Against Corruption Summit", at a city hotel, organized by Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) and Centre for International Private Enterprises.

"By promoting ethical business practices, we can create a more level playing field for businesses of all sizes and encourage more foreign investment," he said.

The US Ambassador said the US is committed to working with Bangladesh to eliminate corruption - enabling Bangladeshis to enjoy lives of dignity and drawing more international trade and foreign investment.  

We support initiatives that help Bangladeshi businesses meet international standards and regulations, making them more competitive in the global market.  
 
"It's trying to get a driver's licence and having to pay 'speed money'. It's knowing that if you want a passport appointment, it's going to cost you extra. It's needing to bribe the right official to register a plot of land you just purchased," Haas said.

"Citizens could pay bills, fines, and taxes electronically. Such a process would minimize the opportunity for bureaucrats to overcharge or misplace public funds into their own pockets," he said.

Bangladesh has many advantages that potential investors would find attractive, he said. "But as American business leaders tell me: multi-national firms have options on where they invest."

They will choose whichever country has the lowest levels of corruption, the fewest bureaucratic obstacles, the greatest respect for rule of law, and the best logistics infrastructure for their business, he added.

Haas recognized the important role a vibrant civil society and free media play in investigating and exposing instances of corruption.

"Corruption is a parasite that feeds on the resources of a society and drains it of its strength.  It can devastate every level of business and government.sadly, some notorious scandals have occurred in my own country," Haas remarked.   

Yet, exposing corruption and holding perpetrators accountable have catalyzed economic growth in the United States and elsewhere.   

When societies exert such efforts, they prosper.  I am confident this can be the case here in Bangladesh, as well, and the United States is eager to help.    

"Under President Biden, the US government has established the fight against corruption as a core national security interest of the United States," he said.   

It was one of the main themes of the first Summit for Democracy in 2021 and remains a focus of the US government today.

 The US Agency for International Development, USAID, has partnered with Bangladesh's Registrar of Joint Stock Companies to launch an online registration process for new businesses.  This makes registering new businesses more transparent, faster, and more affordable.

USAID has also worked with the Bangladesh National Board of Revenue to establish Authorized Economic Operators.  This endeavour empowers the private sector, instead of the government, to release shipments at ports.
 
As a result, the process has become more transparent and raised the level of trust between the private sector and the government.

 The US Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP) works with the Private Public Partnership Authority Bangladesh to conduct workshops to improve the legal and business environment of Bangladesh.   

 The CLDP also works with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to improve municipal governance by improving fiscal transparency.  Under this programme, the CLDP brought a DNCC delegation, including the mayor, to Miami in January.
 
 The US Department of Justice trains investigators and attorneys in the Anti-Corruption Commission on such topics as how to investigate and prosecute money laundering, how to use electronic evidence, and how to investigate financial crimes.    

It has also fostered a relationship between Bangladesh's Financial Intelligence Unit and the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre.

The United States is committed to holding corrupt officials accountable for their actions.  This can take various forms.    

For example, working with international investigators, we may uncover corrupt practices, such as money laundering, and share information to hold corrupt actors accountable.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act prohibits US businesses from paying bribes, at risk of serious penalties-even if bribery is accepted as "normal" in the countries in which they operate.    

And just as US laws hold US citizens and businesses accountable for corrupt practices, there are US laws and penalties that apply to non-US citizens who use corrupt practices in violation of US laws.  

Yet, he said, exposing corruption and holding perpetrators accountable have catalyzed economic growth in the United States and elsewhere.

"When societies exert such efforts, they prosper. I am confident this can be the case here in Bangladesh, as well, and the United States is eager to help," he said.


