Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting

BD seeks $ 373b to implement National Adaptation Plan

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh sought $ 373 billion to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) over next 27 years, with $ 8.5 billion per year as new and additional finance.

"For full implementation of the (Nationally determined contributions) NDC targets of Bangladesh, it needs US$ 143 billion from international support
we need to ensure easy and quick access to climate finance as well," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin told the first Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting on Monday at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to a press release.

For the first time since COP27, ministers of climate and prominent political figures sat in person to advance the COP process.
The most vulnerable developing countries urgently require new, predictable, and adequate grant-based public financing for adaptation beyond voluntary donor assistance, Shahab Uddin said.

"The developed countries must keep their commitments of mobilising $ 100 billion annually from this year to support actions to tackle climate change in the most vulnerable countries with an equal balance between adaptation and mitigation," he told the meeting.

Climate ministers and envoys kicked off two-day Climate Ministerial meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday night to operationalise loss and damage funding arrangements, finalising the outcome on Global Goal on Adaptation, Implementing the Mitigation Work Programme, launching the Just Transition Work Programme and keeping the 1.5 ambition alive. The minister said the financial mechanism must be settled for the effective implementation of the NAP.

He urged the developed countries to double adaptation finance to support developing countries in their efforts to cope with the adverse impacts of climate change.

In line with the position of the LDC group, he said, Bangladesh expects a more proactive role from the developed countries to ensure the ambitious contribution of climate finance towards grant-based adaptation support to the most climate-vulnerable countries.

Shahab Uddin said Parties must reach consensus on several critical issues regarding the 'Mitigation Work Programme' to reduce global green house gas (GHG) emissions by 43 percent by 2030 aiming to keep 1.5 degree Celsius within reach.
 
The Mitigation Work Programme should facilitate creating enabling conditions for the effective implementation of mitigation actions in the most vulnerable developing countries through the mobilisation of adequate financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building, he said.

The ministerial agenda will comprise plenaries and breakout sessions, on climate adaptation, finance, loss and damage, mitigation, as well as the 'Global Stocktake', which will take place at the COP28. The Global Stocktake is part of the ambition mechanism built into the Paris Agreement and will take stock of its implementation to assess the common progress of succeeding with the long-term goals of the Agreement.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP expels its VP Shawkat Mahmud
PM to handover 39,365 houses to landless in 3 districts today
Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: Shahriar Alam
Court grants City Bank chair bail in fraud cases
Promoting ethical business practices will encourage US investment: Haas
Dhaka finds 'fundamental shortcomings, mistakes' in US HR reports
BD seeks $ 373b to implement National Adaptation Plan
Don't hike rice price in Ramadan, Sadhan warns traders, millers


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft