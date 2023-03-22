BD seeks $ 373b to implement National Adaptation Plan







"For full implementation of the (Nationally determined contributions) NDC targets of Bangladesh, it needs US$ 143 billion from international support we need to ensure easy and quick access to climate finance as well," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin told the first Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting on Monday at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to a press release.



For the first time since COP27, ministers of climate and prominent political figures sat in person to advance the COP process.

The most vulnerable developing countries urgently require new, predictable, and adequate grant-based public financing for adaptation beyond voluntary donor assistance, Shahab Uddin said.



"The developed countries must keep their commitments of mobilising $ 100 billion annually from this year to support actions to tackle climate change in the most vulnerable countries with an equal balance between adaptation and mitigation," he told the meeting.



Climate ministers and envoys kicked off two-day Climate Ministerial meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday night to operationalise loss and damage funding arrangements, finalising the outcome on Global Goal on Adaptation, Implementing the Mitigation Work Programme, launching the Just Transition Work Programme and keeping the 1.5 ambition alive. The minister said the financial mechanism must be settled for the effective implementation of the NAP.



He urged the developed countries to double adaptation finance to support developing countries in their efforts to cope with the adverse impacts of climate change.



In line with the position of the LDC group, he said, Bangladesh expects a more proactive role from the developed countries to ensure the ambitious contribution of climate finance towards grant-based adaptation support to the most climate-vulnerable countries.



Shahab Uddin said Parties must reach consensus on several critical issues regarding the 'Mitigation Work Programme' to reduce global green house gas (GHG) emissions by 43 percent by 2030 aiming to keep 1.5 degree Celsius within reach.



The Mitigation Work Programme should facilitate creating enabling conditions for the effective implementation of mitigation actions in the most vulnerable developing countries through the mobilisation of adequate financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building, he said.



The ministerial agenda will comprise plenaries and breakout sessions, on climate adaptation, finance, loss and damage, mitigation, as well as the 'Global Stocktake', which will take place at the COP28. The Global Stocktake is part of the ambition mechanism built into the Paris Agreement and will take stock of its implementation to assess the common progress of succeeding with the long-term goals of the Agreement.



