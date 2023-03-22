

Don't hike rice price in Ramadan, Sadhan warns traders, millers



In this situation, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday warned the wholesale traders, corporate companies and rice millers for not increasing the price of rice and other commodities any further during the Ramadan.



Same time, he also asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts, administrative officials, officials of law enforcement agencies and regional, district and upazila level officials and employees of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials to keep strict vigilance in the market, so that they cannot increase the price of essentials during Ramadan to lessen sufferings of the people.



"Keep strict vigilance in the market. If necessary, visit the rice mills, wholesale traders and corporate companies. Strict and stern legal actions must be taken against those who would hoard extra products including rice than the conditions of their licences," the Minister said while addressing a meeting with the Food Ministry and DG officials, officials of law enforcement agencies and business leaders held at the DG Food Auditorium in Dhaka.



Food Secretary Ismail Hossain chaired the meeting while Director General of DG Food Sakhawat Hossain, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker, Additional DG of DG Food Abdullah Al Mamun, Bangladesh Auto, Major and Husking Mills Owners Association President Abdur Rashid and General Secretary Layek Ali, City Group's Adviser Amitav Chakrabartee, Babubazar Wholesale Rice Traders Association General Secretary Nizam Uddin, Brahmanbaria Rice Mills Owners Association General Secretary Monirul Islam Bhauiyan and Naogaon Rice Traders Association President Nirodh Baran Saha spoke the programme.



In the meeting, representatives of all rice trading associations and corporate companies have assured that there will be no problem in the food grain supply chain during the Ramadan as there are huge stocks in the country. So, rice price wouldn't increase anymore during the Ramadan if the supply chain remains steady.



In the meeting, Abdur Rashid, also the largest rice trader of Kushtia, said that many rice mills across the country remained closed due to random import of rice in last few months. As a result, the rice price in the market is too low than the price of paddy.



He urged the government to ensure supply of money for the closed rice mills, so that they can start operation again. Same time, he also requested to stop random import of rice to save the millers.



Layek Ali, a rice trader of Natore, said that the millers incur loss due to the fixed price of the government for supplying rice in the godowns during internal procurement drive. The price of rice is not fixed properly. The price of rice must be fixed properly following the procedures, so that traders don't need to incur loss.



Naogaon's Nirodh Baran Saha claimed that a section of people, who are not actual rice traders, usually hoard rice and paddy illegally to get extra profits. They create artificial crisis of food, but the professional traders face problems.



Amitav Chakrabartee, also a retired bureaucrat, said that the country's corporate companies share only three percent of the rice market. So, they are not much responsible for hiking the rice price. If the supply chain remains okay, there will be no crisis in the market during Ramadan.



Responding to the demands and proposals, Food Secretary Ismail Hossain said, "Despite the target of procuring 5 lakh tons of rice and 3 lakh tons of paddy during the last Aman season, the government could buy only 4.11 lakh tons of rice. The rice millers haven't supplied the rice as per the agreement."



"The waiver of import duty, which was withdrawn for promoting rice import to face probable crisis, would be withdrawn after March 30 this year. As a result, rice import would be discouraged. New procurement price for Boro season would be fixed considering everything," he assured.



Indicating towards the corporate companies to stop market manipulation, the Secretary said, "No matter what's their share in the market, their presence can manipulate everything. Nobody would be allowed to play 'foul'. Those who would try to play foul would not be spared."



In his speech, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "Nobody would be allowed to hoard rice without licence. The authorities concerned will keep vigilance across the country and take legal actions for illegal hoarding. No one would be spared."



"The rice millers and traders increase price to a high amount, but reduces a limited amount after meetings with the government. They have to change the mindset and try to do something for the country's people," he urged.



