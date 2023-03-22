Video
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023
Sculptor Shamim Sikder no more

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ekushey Padak winning sculptor Shamim Sikder died on Tuesday at a hospital in the capital.

The 70-year-old was being treated for various health complications.

Shamim Sikder, also a professor of the sculpture department of Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts, was well-known for a number of works, including the "Shoparjito Shadhinota" at DU's TSC and the Swadhinata Sangram at the university's Fuller Road area.

Earlier in 1974, she built a sculpture in Dhaka Central Jail to commemorate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for which she also won an award.

Shamim Sikder taught at Institute of Fine Arts, now Faculty of Fine Arts, of Dhaka University. After retiring, she went abroad.

She returned to Bangladesh six months ago from the UK and fell unwell.

Shamim Sikder was born on October 22 in 1953 in Faridpur. She was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2000.


