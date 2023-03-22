Video
Inflation to rise this month, says Mannan

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said that inflation will increase in the country this month (March). Besides, before holy Ramadan, the people buy extra items and store them. This results in supply and stock issues. However, these problems will not exist from next April. Inflation will also come down in April.

The 10th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for the current financial year was held on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. At the end of the meeting, the Planning Minister briefed the journalists and said these things.

The Minister said, "I will increase the supply to keep the market in order. The market cannot be controlled only by the police or by jail-fines. We will open the border if someone keeps stock."

Regarding inflation, MA Mannan also said that Ramadan is the month of moderation. Buy 10 kg of sugar and 5 kg of oil in Ramadan and store them. Traders took advantage of this additional demand of consumers. It also causes major problems in supply and storage.

The planning minister also said that strict measures will be taken if an artificial crisis is created in the market by storing food products during Ramadan.


