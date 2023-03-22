Complainant testifies against Arav

Recording of testimony of the complainant, Jahangir Alam Khan also brother of deceased Special Branch Inspector Md Mamun Imran Khan, was completed on Tuesday.



The much talked-about Dubai luxury jewellery shop owner Arav Khan is the charge sheeted fugitive accused in the sensational Special Branch of Police Inspector Mamun Murder Case.



Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Sunday completed the cross examination of the complainant and it fixed June 4 for producing rest of the witnesses in the murder case.

One prosecution witness out of total 38 was ended on Tuesday.



Earlier on July 28 last year the complainant Jahangir gave deposition before the trial court, the testimony was incomplete for not ending cross examination.



The other accused in this case are Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hasan and Didar Pathan. Arav and Keya are absconding among them. Arav alias Rabiul Islam and Suraiya Akhtar Keya, his other wife, were absconding. On the day, six arrested accused were produced before the court. Arav Khan, a gold trader, came to the limelight following media reports that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was visited Dubai to attend at the inauguration of his jewellery shop in Dubai. Consequently, the police launched an investigation into the matter. According to police sources, Arav Khan started a gold business in Dubai with financial help from a former senior police officer.



Police Inspector Mamun was killed in Banani on July 7in 2018. Three days after this incident, his brother became filed a murder case. After the investigation, on March 31in 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in court against eight people including Arav Khan.The court framed charges against Arav Khan and others on November 25 in 2021.