Victim’s mother blames police for thwarting murder probe



The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted charge against lone accused Suzana Tabassum Salam for the killing of US citizen Safayet Mahabub Faraizi.



Shamimun Nahar Lipi, mother of the victim and also a US citizen, filed the case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court on February 9 in 2022, alleging that the accused, in collusion with others, killed her son Safayet Mahabub Faraizi in a pre-planned manner and destroyed all the evidences.



Plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Sarwar Hossain said the case was filed on the suggestion of the US Embassy as police failed to record the case after 45 days of the incident. The plaintiff alleged that the accused killed her son in a premeditated manner, destroyed evidences of the murder and threatened her.



The accused are DMP's Gulshan Division AC Mohammad Toyasir Jahan, Bhatara Police Station SI Mohammad Moshiur, Suzana Tabassum Salam, Md Aftab, Md Shakhawat, Md Aswad, Kamrul Haque and Md Ripon.



Mysteriously the investigation agency drop the names, including of DMP's Gulshan Division AC Mohammad Toyasir Jahan, and other accused from the charge sheet said Shamimun Nahar Lipi, mother of the victim. PIB submitted the charge sheet last year.



Finally, Toyasir Jahan has exerted his influence in the investigation of the case. He removed the names of all other than Suzana from the list of the accused mentioned in the complaint.



According to Lipi, the owner of the house and the caretaker of the house threatened to kill her when she went to the spot after the murder.



At that time, when they wanted to see the CCTV footage at home, they threatened to suppress the matter of murder. The next day, when Lipi went to the Bhatara Police Station to file a case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC), Toyasir Jahan and Sub-Inspector Mashiur threatened them not to file a case.



According to the case details, the body of the victim was discovered from the Nova Monjeel of Bhatara area in the capital on December 26 in 2021 after he went out with the accused -- Suzana, Aftab, Shakhawat and Aswad -- on the same day. AC Toyasir and SI Moshiur on January 3 of this year, threatened Shamimun Nahar Lipi not to file any case when she went to Bhatara Police Station to file the case over her son's death, added the case statement.