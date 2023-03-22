Saudi Visa Service Centre inaugurated in Dhaka

Ambassador of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Al Duhlain, has inaugurated the Saudi Visa Service Centre in Dhaka at Jamuna Future Park in the capital on Tuesday.



The Saudi Visa Service Centre in Dhaka will provide several facilities to applicants, local governments, Saudi government, the Saudi Embassy, and the broader community, said a media release on Tuesday.



Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, Consul General of Embassy of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka Meshari Al Thaebi, Programme Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the KSA Fahad Abothnain, and CEO of Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions Fahad Al Amoud were present.



Currently, the centre is accepting applications for tourism, business, family visit and other categories of visit visas, and the process for submission of work visas will commence shortly.



