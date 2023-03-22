Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Saudi Visa Service Centre inaugurated in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Ambassador of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Al Duhlain, has inaugurated the Saudi Visa Service Centre in Dhaka at Jamuna Future Park in the capital on Tuesday.

The Saudi Visa Service Centre in Dhaka will provide several facilities to applicants, local governments, Saudi government, the Saudi Embassy, and the broader community, said a media release on Tuesday.

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, Consul General of Embassy of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka Meshari Al Thaebi, Programme Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the KSA Fahad Abothnain, and CEO of Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions Fahad Al Amoud were present.

Currently, the centre is accepting applications for tourism, business, family visit and other categories of visit visas, and the process for submission of work visas will commence shortly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victim’s mother blames police for thwarting murder probe
Saudi Visa Service Centre inaugurated in Dhaka
Russia wants Chinese business to replace Western firms, Putin tells Xi
BD on right track under leadership of PM in realizing  ‘Sonar Bangla’: Momen
PM emphasizes again on boosting agri-production
Over 1.6cr people in BD are with disabilities: Study
Govt contemplating to cut Hajj costs
BNP won’t allow any election under AL: Fakhrul


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft