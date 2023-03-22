Russia wants Chinese business to replace Western firms, Putin tells Xi

MOSCOW, Mar 21: Moscow is ready to help Chinese businesses replace Western firms that have left Russia over the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday during talks at the Kremlin.



Speaking on the second day of Xi's state visit to Moscow, Putin also said the two leaders had discussed the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would ship Russian gas to China. The planned pipeline would deliver 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year from Russia to China via Mongolia. Moscow put forward the idea many years ago, but it has gained urgency as Russia turns to China to replace Europe as its major gas customer.



"I am convinced that our multi-faceted cooperation will continue to develop for the good of the peoples of our countries," Putin said in televised comments to Xi, adding that Russia is a "strategic supplier" of oil, gas and coal to China.



Xi said China and Russia should work more closely to push forward greater "practical cooperation". Reuters



