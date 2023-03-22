BD on right track under leadership of PM in realizing  ‘Sonar Bangla’: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh is on the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in realizing the 'Sonar Bangla' - as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



He made the remark as the keynote speaker at a roundtable discussion, titled "Bangladesh: Achievements, Challenges and Way Forward", organized by The Ash Center of Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University on March 20, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.



Reiterating the government's steadfast commitments and outcome-oriented strategies in turning Bangladesh to 'Sonar Bangla', as visualized by the Father of the Nation, Momen credited the spectacular development trajectory of Bangladesh to the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The discussion was well-attended, with significant participation of faculty members, researchers and post-graduate students of Kennedy School.



The event provided a unique opportunity for policymakers, academics and experts to engage in discussions on Bangladesh's success in the domestic and international arena, the challenges it is currently facing, and promises it holds, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Foreign Minister presented Bangladesh's success stories of evolving into a resilient economy, a connecting hub, and an investment destination. On that note of economic success, he mentioned the issue of Bangladesh's transition from a least-developed country to a developing nation.



