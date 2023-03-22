Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM emphasizes again on boosting agri-production

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday emphasized again on boosting of agricultural production in the country alongside ensuring proper preservation, processing and exporting of those abroad.

The Premier also urged all concerned to give proper attention in cultivation, preservation and processing of pulse, onion and mustard oil side by side ensuring that no land remains idle and thus comes under cultivation.

The Prime Minister gave the directives while chairing a meeting on the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area here on Tuesday.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the Prime Minister stressed again on not keeping any land idle and thus bringing those under cultivation.

In this connection, Mannan said the Prime Minister noted that Sylhet region still has much land remaining idle or without cultivation and suggested to bring those land under cultivation.

She asked the concerned authorities to provide necessary support including technical support and expertise to those Shrimp Gher owners in the coastal region so that they could clear sand, owing to cyclones, storms and tidal surge, from their ghers.

The Premier emphasized on putting more attention on cultivating local variety of fishes instead of promoting foreign varieties.

She also expressed her reservation on using the word "poverty alleviation" in any project side by side to use more the words human resource development.

Sheikh Hasina said it is not always wise to build only structures under any project, but there is also a need for grooming necessary manpower and imparting them proper training to run the machineries and equipments under the structures and building to render services to the people.

The Planning Minister said that the Prime Minister also underscored the need for using locally assembled vehicles preferably from Pragati in the government projects instead of the imported vehicles.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victim’s mother blames police for thwarting murder probe
Saudi Visa Service Centre inaugurated in Dhaka
Russia wants Chinese business to replace Western firms, Putin tells Xi
BD on right track under leadership of PM in realizing  ‘Sonar Bangla’: Momen
PM emphasizes again on boosting agri-production
Over 1.6cr people in BD are with disabilities: Study
Govt contemplating to cut Hajj costs
BNP won’t allow any election under AL: Fakhrul


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft