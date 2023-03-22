PM emphasizes again on boosting agri-production

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday emphasized again on boosting of agricultural production in the country alongside ensuring proper preservation, processing and exporting of those abroad.



The Premier also urged all concerned to give proper attention in cultivation, preservation and processing of pulse, onion and mustard oil side by side ensuring that no land remains idle and thus comes under cultivation.



The Prime Minister gave the directives while chairing a meeting on the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area here on Tuesday.



State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.



Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the Prime Minister stressed again on not keeping any land idle and thus bringing those under cultivation.



In this connection, Mannan said the Prime Minister noted that Sylhet region still has much land remaining idle or without cultivation and suggested to bring those land under cultivation.



She asked the concerned authorities to provide necessary support including technical support and expertise to those Shrimp Gher owners in the coastal region so that they could clear sand, owing to cyclones, storms and tidal surge, from their ghers.



The Premier emphasized on putting more attention on cultivating local variety of fishes instead of promoting foreign varieties.



She also expressed her reservation on using the word "poverty alleviation" in any project side by side to use more the words human resource development.



Sheikh Hasina said it is not always wise to build only structures under any project, but there is also a need for grooming necessary manpower and imparting them proper training to run the machineries and equipments under the structures and building to render services to the people.



The Planning Minister said that the Prime Minister also underscored the need for using locally assembled vehicles preferably from Pragati in the government projects instead of the imported vehicles. BSS



