Over 1.6cr people in BD are with disabilities: Study

More than 1.6 crore people of Bangladesh are with some form of disabilities while the number is around 100 crore across the world.



Around 80 per cent of the persons with disabilities are living in the developing countries, according to a study of Centre for Disabilities in Development (CDD), a non-profit organisation established in 1996 to develop a more inclusive society for persons with a disabilities.



Giving the information, speakers at a media training titled 'Disability and Digital Inclusion Training' said that leaving 1.6 crore people behind, the government's initiative to build a Smart Bangladesh within 2041 cannot be achieved. Those people must be included in the master plan of building smart Bangladesh.



The Friendship in collaboration with the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the government held on Monday organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity conference room.



While speaking in the programme, a2i Programme's National Consultant Vashkar Bhattacharjee, also a person with visual disability, said that the government has implemented its Digital Bangladesh programme.



But, most of the people with disabilities haven't got the access to digital service until now as they were not included in the master plan. If the government fails to include them, the Smart Bangladesh programme will also not be successful.



Friendship's Senior Director Ayesha Tahsin Khan urged the media persons to play pro-active role to ensure the rights of the persons with disabilities.



Elaborating its activities about disability project in northern chars of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts including the global practices and prevalence, she said that persons with disabilities living in the northern districts are hard to reach, climate impacted shoals of Bangladesh regularly face multiple challenges, including stigma, discrimination and lack of access to basic need based services.



"Due to cultural and social norms, persons with disabilities are often ostracized and seen as a burden on their families and communities. As a result, persons with disabilities in the northern chars of Bangladesh find it challenging to maintain dignified livelihoods, access education, and participate in community activities. To address these challenges, inclusive development initiatives are essential," she added.



Among others, Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) President Morsalin Nomani and Assistant Directoer of Friendship Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman also spoke at the concluding session.



In the sessions, National Consultant of a2i Vashkar Bhattacharjee, Director of Friendship Nederlands Betteke de Gaay Fortman, Friendship AGM Nusrat Zerin, team leader Abu Mohammad Shihab and a2i programme's Adnan Faisal gave presentations on their relevant topics.



The disability project of Friendship, supported by the donor agency "Ineke Feitz Stichting" and Friendship Netherlands, is working to improve the living conditions and situation among families of persons with disabilities and change the behavior of community people towards them in the shoal areas.



