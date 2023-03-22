52 BNP men put on 2-day remand

Fifty two BNP men were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed under the Anti Terrorism Act.



Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the remand order after Detective Branch (DB) of police produced BNP leaders and activists before it with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for questioning. Among 53 accused the court granted bail to one who is a professional lawyer. A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested 53 leaders and activists of the opposition BNP in a raid at Banani Club for holding a "secret meeting".



The raid was carried out in association with members of the Banani police late Sunday night. They were later taken to the DB office. A case has been filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday afternoon.



The BNP leaders were from Srinagar of Munshiganj, Banani police claimed.



