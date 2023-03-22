Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Anti-Terrorism Case

52 BNP men put on 2-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Fifty two BNP men were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed under the Anti Terrorism Act.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the remand order after Detective Branch (DB) of police produced BNP leaders and activists before it with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for questioning. Among 53 accused the court granted bail to one who is a professional lawyer. A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested 53  leaders and activists of the opposition BNP in a raid at Banani Club for holding a "secret meeting".

The raid was carried out in association with members of the Banani police late Sunday night. They were later taken to the DB office. A case has been filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday afternoon.

The BNP leaders were from Srinagar of Munshiganj,  Banani police claimed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
52 BNP men put on 2-day remand
DU BCL to launch 3 skill dev initiatives for students
ICT engineers’ training ends at NSU
West must recognise 1971 genocide: Shahriar
BUET teacher Nikhil sent to jail
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary
Engr Mosharraf made AL's Parliamentary Board member


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft