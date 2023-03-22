DU BCL to launch 3 skill dev initiatives for students

The Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has planned to launch three big initiatives for the students of this university, with the aim of building a skilled generation in the future 'Smart Bangladesh'.



Talking to the Daily Observer, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of the BCL unit, revealed the plans to launch the programmes that include an IT based skill development project, anti-harassment and anti-sexual harassment cell and essay competition.



"There is not an active anti-harassment and anti-sexual harassment cell in our university. Most of the time, female students hesitate to complain about any sexual assault. We want to make it easy for them and we will keep their identities secret," Shaikat said, extending his vision to free the campus from any kind of violence and assault.



Stressing the need for skilled human resources in the ICT sector, Shaikat said, "We will soon launch an IT based skill development project which will facilitate students to create more workplaces and earning sources."



He said that all the arrangements regarding the project have already been placed and they were just waiting to fix a date.



Regarding the essay competition, Shaikat, who was recognised as a Real Life Hero by the United Nations (UN) for his humanitarian activities during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, said, "In the competition, we will call students for writing their thoughts, expectations and possibilities of the Smart Bangladesh idea."



