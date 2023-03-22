Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU BCL to launch 3 skill dev initiatives for students

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has planned to launch three big initiatives for the students of this university, with the aim of building a skilled generation in the future 'Smart Bangladesh'.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of the BCL unit, revealed the plans to launch the programmes that include an IT based skill development project, anti-harassment and anti-sexual harassment cell and essay competition.

"There is not an active anti-harassment and anti-sexual harassment cell in our university. Most of the time, female students hesitate to complain about any sexual assault. We want to make it easy for them and we will keep their identities secret," Shaikat said, extending his vision to free the campus from any kind of violence and assault.

Stressing the need for skilled human resources in the ICT sector, Shaikat said, "We will soon launch an IT based skill development project which will facilitate students to create more workplaces and earning sources."

He said that all the arrangements regarding the project have already been placed and they were just waiting to fix a date.

Regarding the essay competition, Shaikat, who was recognised as a Real Life Hero by the United Nations (UN) for his humanitarian activities during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, said, "In the competition, we will call students for writing their thoughts, expectations and possibilities of the Smart Bangladesh idea."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
52 BNP men put on 2-day remand
DU BCL to launch 3 skill dev initiatives for students
ICT engineers’ training ends at NSU
West must recognise 1971 genocide: Shahriar
BUET teacher Nikhil sent to jail
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary
Engr Mosharraf made AL's Parliamentary Board member


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft