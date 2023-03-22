

ICT engineers’ training ends at NSU



North South University completed the Bangladesh-Japan ICT Engineers' Training Programmeme for the 11th batch at the Syndicate Hall on Tuesday. The programme, was initiated through a MoU signed by the Bangladesh Computer Council, NSU, and the University of Miyazaki on February 24, 2021.Fumikatsu Honma, Executive Managing Director, SHINKOSHUPPANSHA KEIRINKAN CO Ltd, graced the ceremony as a special guest. Prof Keisuke Murakami, Vice President of the University of Miyazaki, delivered the opening remarks.The B-JET programme aims to support the capacity development of Bangladeshi ICT engineers and future engineers who have the potential to create business networks between Japan and Bangladesh. Out of the trainees from the 11th batch, 50 per cent have secured job opportunities in Japan through this programme.