Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:51 AM
West must recognise 1971 genocide: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Monday that Bangladesh will get the recognition of "Bangladesh Genocide 1971" from the people of the majority countries those are now acknowledging the genocide in Myanmar.

"It may not be possible to get recognition from those countries officially since there is already a Genocide Day in the UN the world body, unfortunately will not recognise 1971 genocide as the UN Genocide Day, we hope Bangladesh will get the recognition from the people of the majority countries," the State Minister said.

Describing the issue as a complex one, Shahriar said Bangladesh will get recognition from the people of the majority countries if it may not be possible to get recognition from those countries officially.

We are set to immediately raising the issue with those countries, he told reporters after a seminar titled "Recognition of Bangladesh Genocide 1971" was held at Foreign Service Academy.

Mentioning the heinous attack of Pakistani military on the unarmed civilians during the nine months of Bangladesh Liberation War, Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said obviously it is our demand that the countries which are acknowledging genocide in Myanmar must also recognize the genocide Pakistani military had committed in Bangladesh in 1971.

The government intensified its efforts towards attaining UN recognition for the genocide committed in Bangladesh in 1971 which is one of the world's worst such crimes, he added.

On the 25th March, then-Pakistani military dictator Yahya Khan went to Pakistan secretly giving the order of genocide in the name of Operation Search Light in Bangladesh.

From that night members of the Pakistani army and their local collaborators- Rajakar, Al-Badar and Al-Shams forces killed 3 million people all over the country in the next 9 months.

"The issue of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh was widely discussed among the international community and in media during Liberation War but quickly the issue of genocide became a forgotten one, the Awami League government has decided to observe the 25th March as 'Genocide Day' and the Cabinet approved a proposal to observe the 25th March as a Genocide Day," he said.The government wants recognition from the maximum number of countries that will condemn the genocide.


