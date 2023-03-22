BUET teacher Nikhil sent to jail



A Dhaka court sent BUET teacher Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar to jail on Monday in a case filed over the question paper leak of bank recruitment exams in November 2021.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury passed the order after rejecting his bail extension prayer.



Another court on March 5 granted interim bail to Nikhil after his surrender. Earlier on February 5, another Dhaka court accepted the charges against him in the same case.



The case was filed with Badda Police Station under the Public Examinations (Offences) Act in November 2021. Following the question leak in recruitment tests of five state-owned banks on November 6, 2021, the detectives have so far arrested 11 people.



Meanwhile, Dr Nikhil Ranjan Dhar has been relieved of all departmental duties at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for his alleged involvement in question paper leak of a bank recruitment exam.



