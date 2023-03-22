Dhaka's roaming dwellers need public toilets

Dear Sir



Dhaka is ranked as the 6th largest megacity of the world which is house to around 20-25 million people with approximately five million of floating population. Additionally another 3.2 million people migrate here from rural areas every year and the number of floating population is ever increasing.



Not to mention, as an area of mere 816 square kilometre, how hard the city has provided with shelters to such a huge number of population. It is highly alarming that toilet and sanitation facilities are absolutely unsafe as well as unsatisfactory. This large number of rootless people has no access to safe and healthy toilet facilities. Open space --- university campuses, parks, walkways --- is being used as toilet which is increasing fast. The government seems indifferent to such a serious issue of public health. Dhaka's air is being contaminated in every moment with human waste. The developments under the current government are many including health and sanitation in rural areas. But unfortunately the Dhaka city has remained neglected with the course of time.



This severe problem can be solved by undertaking a plan of making new public latrines in the city. And of course the floating population should have the facility to use those free of cost. To make this plan work the whole city should be divided in several spots depending on density and demand of these destitute people. Then the city's health issue could be solved to a great extent, no doubt.



Mamun Rifat

Student, University of Dhaka