Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka's roaming dwellers need public toilets

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir

Dhaka is ranked as the 6th largest megacity of the world which is house to around 20-25 million people with approximately five million of floating population. Additionally another 3.2 million people migrate here from rural areas every year and the number of floating population is ever increasing.

 Not to mention, as an area of mere 816 square kilometre, how hard the city has provided with shelters to such a huge number of population. It is highly alarming that toilet and sanitation facilities are absolutely unsafe as well as unsatisfactory. This large number of rootless people has no access to safe and healthy toilet facilities. Open space --- university campuses, parks, walkways --- is being used as toilet which is increasing fast. The government seems indifferent to such a serious issue of public health. Dhaka's air is being contaminated in every moment with human waste. The developments under the current government are many including health and sanitation in rural areas. But unfortunately the Dhaka city has remained neglected with the course of time.

This severe problem can be solved by undertaking a plan of making new public latrines in the city. And of course the floating population should have the facility to use those free of cost. To make this plan work the whole city should be divided in several spots depending on density and demand of these destitute people. Then the city's health issue could be solved to a great extent, no doubt.

Mamun Rifat
Student, University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's roaming dwellers need public toilets
For a futuristic, long-term export policy
Enact internet banking regulations
Avoidable road accidents keep claiming lives
‘Hong Kong’ flu surges in India
Traffic woes turn hideous before Ramadan
Eye health must be taken care of
BAPA’s call must not fall on deaf ears


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft