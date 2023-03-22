For a futuristic, long-term export policy

While speaking at the 11th meeting of the National Committee on Export at her official residence Ganabhaban - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underscored the need for a long-term export policy in tuned with the country's graduation to a developing country following the year 2026.



Her call for a long-term policy, so to give a boost to the country's export basket is a very important one - since the current export policy (2021 - 2024) will expire next year - and the global reality demands Bangladesh to move forward with a more robust and dynamic export policy in correspondence to fast changing geopolitical equations and global demand for newer products.

The existing export policy also repeatedly fell short from meeting $80 billion mark.



However, the government already has a perspective plan aimed at developing the country by 2041, but with regard to increased exports the number one pre-condition is to urgently focus on diversification of export items. That said - identifying global demands for various types of products and exploring newer markets are essential.



In particular, both our public and private sectors must concentrate on ICT or digital devices, pharmaceuticals, light and medium weight industries, motor vehicles and electronic motor vehicles as new export items.



Understandably, the long term export policy, similar to the existing one, would focus on product diversification, identification of priority products, expansion of export industries, and make trade and investment easier to boost exports.



The point, however, progress has been markedly slow on almost all the aforementioned objectives. What is crucial right now is to identify the missing elements while ensure concerted efforts in order to translate the policy into a reality.



At the same time, our export policy clearly lays emphasis on building capacity of trade regime through establishing connectivity and partnership with other countries. On that note, it is imperative to gear up the core functions of diplomacy and foreign policy between foreign governments in order to foster economic trade, encourage exports and imports which would mutually benefit all trading parties.



It is encouraging to note that the incumbent government has been noticeably pro-active in terms of promoting trade and economy based diplomacy.



Nevertheless, we feel it is important to explore untapped markets for our export goods in Africa and South America continents.



In conclusion, we would expect all stake holders in the export chain to actively get engaged in formulating a long-term export policy - which must not only give a boost to exports but also withstand external shocks, armed conflicts, geopolitical polarisation and natural calamities as well.



So far our annual exports have much endured and remained resilient in the face of a global pandemic and fallouts resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, therefore, the policy must also include provisions to aid our exporters in times of a global crisis.



