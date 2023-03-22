

Let's celebrate



World Water Day is significant because it will help solve the water and sanitation crises by speeding change. Many major global issues-from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, education to industry, disasters to peace-are hampered by dysfunction in the water cycle.



Water that is clean and easily accessible is crucial since it plays a significant role in preserving good health. There are many purposes for water. Water is used by people for drinking, cooking, and other domestic activities. The human body and mind can potentially be kept in good health by drinking water. Maintaining constant bodily hydration is crucial. The majority of ailments are either brought on by insufficient water consumption or by drinking contaminated water.



Water serves as an essential nutrient at any age, thus staying hydrated is crucial for optimum health. Water makes up around 60% of an adult's body weight. We consume fluids when we are thirsty; this is the primary warning that our body is running short of water. Humans also usually consume drinks with meals to aid digestion. Nonetheless, we occasionally drink depending on how much we believe we should be drinking rather than on these considerations. One of the most common sayings is "8 glasses per day," however this may not be acceptable for everyone.



Remember that roughly 20% of our overall water intake comes from liquid foods such as lettuce, leafy greens, cucumbers, bell peppers, summer squash, celery, berries, and melons.



Water aids in the replacement of fluids lost through metabolism, breathing, sweating, and waste reduction. It reduces overheating, lubricates joints and tissues, supports healthy skin, and is necessary for proper digestion.



Ironically, even though water covers 71% of the Earth's surface, there are still conflicts in some parts of the world over access to specific water supply areas that are close to people's homes. This is taking place because all life on Earth depends on water, and the majority of the water on the planet has already been contaminated by things like industrial waste, trash, plastic, oil spills, and other things. Although it is necessary to clean up the waterways as soon as possible, we must swear to cease polluting them and uphold that vow.



As part of the 2030 Agenda, the world agreed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 in 2015, which calls for everyone to have access to and manage safe water and sanitation by the year 2030.



We are currently significantly off-course. Because their human rights to water and sanitation have not yet been met, billions of people and innumerable institutions including schools, businesses, hospitals, farms, and factories are being held back. It is vital to quicken transformation and move past "business as usual." Water's importance in our daily lives is frequently undervalued, but its worth to WASH is immeasurable.



So, This World Water Day, we invited people to share news, facts, statistics, videos, or stories on various social media channels to let the network know about the importance of clean water and sanitation, and sustainable water use.



We can celebrate world water day in so many ways like- take up the challenge of being more conscious of daily water consumption. If we discover that we consume a lot of water, strive to limit our consumption during our daily routine. We can give the gift of clean water and sanitation to those who need it most. Everyone should have the right to access clean water and sanitation around the globe. We can help and support children and families overseas with access to clean water and sanitation by donating. Children may no longer have to undertake hazardous foot journeys to bring water from unsafe, dirty sources. This will also safeguard youngsters from the danger of fatal waterborne infections and diseases.



Our dedication to Mother Earth will always play a vital role in our decision-making process as we continue our battle for fair access to healthy water and sanitation. We are devoted to supporting both people and the world on World Water Day and every day!



The writer is with the Daily Observer as an intern



