Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:50 AM
Home Foreign News

Imran secures protective bail from LHC in 2 terrorism cases

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LAHORE, Mar 21: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan protective bail in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad following last week's clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

The first information reports (FIRs) registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the FJC in Islamabad during the hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18.

A two-judge LHC bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27.

Imran arrived at the LHC at around 1pm today. Dawn.com's correspondent present in court said the ex-premier's vehicle entered LHC via the Mosque Gate.

The PTI chairman was accompanied by aide Fawad Chaudhry, his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar and private security guards.

Imran has renewed claims that his life is in danger, saying that the incumbent rulers wanted to kill him and a "trap" was laid at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on the occasion of the Toshakhana hearing on Saturday. The PTI chief survived an assassination attempt last year and had blamed senior figures in the government and military for it.

'Courts will only act as per the law'
Immediately after arriving in court, Imran first appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh as the court took up PTI's contempt petition against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence on March 18.    DAWN



