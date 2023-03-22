Video
Macron defiant as anger smoulders over French pension reform

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

PARIS, Mar 21: French President Emmanuel Macron told allies Tuesday he plans to keep the government in place and not dissolve parliament, defying opponents and widespread public anger over his pensions reform.

Police arrested another 234 people in Paris on Monday night during clashes between protesters and security forces, with several groups burning trash bins, bikes and other objects.

The latest unrest came after Macron's centrist government narrowly survived two no-confidence motions in parliament on Monday, meaning the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 looks almost certain to enter into force.

But anger over the government's decision to invoke a notorious constitutional power to ram the reform through parliament without a vote last week has dismayed many ruling party MPs and caused fury on the streets.

"The reform is adopted but it is not seen as legitimate in the eyes of French people," political scientist Jerome Jaffre told France Inter radio on Tuesday.     AFP



